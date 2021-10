Kathleen Cook, at left, and Jocelyne Lacroix perused the memorabilia found in a time capsule uncovered last week at Temiskaming Lodge. The Lodge has been a mainstay of both their lives. Cook, a housekeeping aide, followed in the footsteps of her mother who was a personal support worker at the Lodge. Lacroix, also a housekeeping aide, joined the Lodge’s staff in October 1981, just a couple of weeks after it opened its doors in Haileybury. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)