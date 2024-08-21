Temiskaming Hospital warns of higher emergency room wait times

TEMISKAMING SHORES — The Temiskaming Hospital is advising the public that the hospital is currently experiencing high occupancy, which may result in delays in the Emergency Department. When combined with the new computer system, wait times are higher than expected.
Please recognize that patients visiting the Emerge are triaged using a nationally accepted triage scale which prioritizes higher severity situations.
If you determine that you require emergency services either call 911, if warranted or please stop in. We will continue to care for all patients that present to the ED.
