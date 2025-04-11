Temiskaming Hospital visitor regulations update

TEMISKAMING SHORES — Due to the prevalence of measles cases rising across Northeastern Ontario and within Temiskaming District the Temiskaming Hospital will be placing a pause on non-essential extra-curricular events and group gatherings within the hospital.
The measles virus is airborne and easily transmitted.
Visitors are still welcome to come and see patients however they are asking that the community adhere to an our Visitor and Family Presence policy which requests only two visitors at a time with the inpatients. This request does not apply to those visiting the palliative patient population.
For more information please see our Visitor and Family Presence Policy.
