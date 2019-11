In a musical first, the Temiskaming Community Choir and the Temiskaming Community Concert Band are joining forces. They got together earlier this month to rehearse the two Christmas medleys they’ll perform together. Audiences have two opportunities to tune in. The choir’s Christmas concert with a special appearance by the concert band will December 1 at 2 p.m. The band’s concert with the choir as special guests will be December 15, also at 2 p.m. Both concerts will be held at TDSS. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)