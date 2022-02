In an effort to help the region’s homeless, the Temagami Lions have to date delivered 61 large bags of winter clothing and other items, such as sleeping bags and blankets, donated by the community. Terry Hamel, at left, an outreach worker with the AIDS Committee of North Bay and Area, gave the effort a thumbs-up as the Lions past president Ike Laba, in the truck, and president Brian Koski made a delivery. (Supplied Photo)