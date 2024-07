The Temagami Fire Department has a new stronger, faster set of auto extrication equipment, thanks to a fundraising campaign spearheaded by the Temagami Lions Club. It wrapped up with an $11,500 donation from the Frog’s Breath Foundation. Pictured above are, from left, firefighters Katie Ritz and Josh Campbell, Temagami councillor Jo-Anne Platts, Fire Chief Jim Sanderson, firefighter Janice Bell (kneeling), Frog’s Breath directors Julie Pouliot (kneeling) and Sarah Grant, Temagami Lions Ike Laba, Rolande Boissonneault, Ken Maurice, Ron Carr and Claude Boissonneault. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)