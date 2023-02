The Temagami Fire Department has received a $5,000 grant from Enbridge Gas for the purchase of training and other educational materials. From the left are Temagami Mayor Dan O’Mara, Captain Josh Campbell, Deputy Chief Wendell Gustavson, Fire Chief Jim Sanderson, Enbridge Gas Northern region manager of operations Joanna Sanchez Gomez, and firefighter Lawrence Chmielewski. (LJI photo by Darlene Wroe)