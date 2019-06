The TDSS Girls soccer team won the NEOAA Championship in Timmins May 27 earning a berth at the OFSAA Girls A Championship in Ancaster June 6-8. From the left in the back row are TDSS teacher/coach Nikki Cambridge, Ada Pinette, Nina Chartrand, Hannah Smith, Jenna Popkie, Samantha Breault, Lizzie Herd, Brooklyn Tysick, Vanessa Paterson, Jamie Sharp, Heather Hurtubise and Prableen Kahlon. In the front row from the left are Morgan Dufresne, Emily Lacroix, Alexie Berthelette, Shannon O’Reilly, Grace Milette, Megan Davies, Kirsten Murphy and Anna Splettstoesser. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)