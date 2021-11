The TDSS Saints Senior Boys volleyball team has won the North Eastern Ontario Athletic Association Championship (NEOAA) and is now heading to the Ontario Federation of Schools Athletic Association (OFSAA) Championships in Caledon this week. From the left in the back row are coach Nikki Cambridge, Jon Thiel, Ethan Desrosiers, Braden Olsen, Hallan Ettles, Louis Churman and Jayden Harman. In the front row from the left are Nathan Taylor, Alex Herd, Carter Richmond, Wade Terris, Sam Walker and Dusty Phippen. (Supplied photo)