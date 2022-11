The TDSS Junior Boys volleyball team won NEOAA on home court November 17. From the left in the back row are coach Tom Barker, Landon McVittie, David Sayeau, Owen Norris, Rylan Bruce, Ben Conlin, Jack Lundholm and Ethan Graydon. In the front row are Riley Robinson, Keith Leukert, Levi Landry, Bentley Noyes, Curtis Shillinglaw and Hayden Noyes. Missing from the photo are Finn St. Louis, Myles Desilets and coach Mary-Katherine Rowe. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)