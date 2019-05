The work of volunteers with the Temagami walleye hatchery and restocking program will be easier, thanks to a donation from Honda Canada through a partnership with the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters. Pictured with a new outboard motor and generator for TAFIP are, kneeling, Tri-Town Motorsports general manger Al Arsenault and TAFIP vice-president Gerry Stroud, standing at left, and president Ike Laba. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)