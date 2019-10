With a wide array of candy to choose from, five-year-old Kohl Mountain plastered his cupcake with skull-shaped mini chocolates. Sweet treats and activities kept kids occupied while the older set shopped at a vendors’ market at Englehart’s arena complex on October 19. The market drew three dozen craftspeople, bakers and home-based businesses from Cobalt to Iroquois Falls. It was a new approach to fundraising for the Englehart and Area Historical Museum. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)