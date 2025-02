TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – Are you looking for some chocolate, with perhaps an art exhibition on the side? The Temiskaming Art Gallery is hosting its annual Sweet ‘Art Cafe on Sunday. Treats, beverages, and live music will be available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and visitors can take in the latest exhibition, which features works by Temiskaming Palette and Brush Club members focused on the area’s agricultural scene.