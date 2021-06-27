Summer safety on the road, in the water

DISTRICT (Special) – As the Canada Day weekend approaches, Temiskaming OPP are paying particular attention to traffic on the road and on the water.

The summer traffic enforcement campaign runs across Ontario from June 26 through July 4.

The focus is on the “big four” offences – impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving, and seatbelt use.

RIDE stops will be set up in various locations.

Anyone who spots a driver they suspect is impaired can call 911, the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The OPP will also be enforcing laws mandating the use of safety equipment on the water and on the road.

In news release, Temiskaming OPP said officers will also be giving the thumbs-up to people spotted wearing lifejackets and personal flotation devices, helmets and seatbelts.