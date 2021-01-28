Summer Jobs Program funding deadline

DISTRICT (Special) — Small businesses, not-for-profit groups and public sector employees can apply for funding through the federal government’s Canada Summer Jobs (CSI) program.

The deadline to apply for this funding that covers wage subsidies to employers who hire youth aged 15 to 30 for seasonal jobs is Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

For more information or to apply, visit Canada.ca.Canada-summer jobs, or call Service Canada at 1-800-935-5555.