Over 200 youth and protestors concerned about climate change joined their counterparts across the country during a Climate Strike walk called Friday’s For Future, a campaign inspired by climate activist Greta Thunberg on Friday, September 27. The group started out from Timiskaming District Secondary School walking through the downtown streets of New Liskeard waving signs and banners concerning climate change. They made stops at politician election offices along the way engaging in dialogue about the negative affects of climate change, but more importantly, asking for action. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)