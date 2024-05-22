Story of Jack Munroe on screen this weekend

Want to see a movie this weekend?

Lost Legend: The Story of Jack Munroe will make its premiere May 24 at the Royal Canadian Legion in Elk Lake.

The 88-minute documentary focuses on the remarkable life of Munroe, a boxer, prospector and author, a hero of the 1911 Porcupine Fire and the First World War, and the first reeve of what’s now James Township.

It’ll be shown May 25 at the Haileybury branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and on May 26 at the Classic Theatre in Cobalt.

All screenings begin at 7 p.m.