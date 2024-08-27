Stormy weather

It’s a busy weather forecast.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. today (August 27), Environment and Climate Change Canada updated a severe thunderstorm warning.

Environment Canada meteorologists were tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 25 kilometres south of Béarn, Quebec, to Temagami River Provincial Park to Estaire, moving east at 60 km/h.

Locations impacted include Markstay, Temagami River Provincial Park, Marten River Provincial Park and Kenny Forest Provincial Park.

It has also issued a rainfall warning, predicting total amounts nearing 50 millimetres and the chance for even higher volumes in some areas.

Rainfall rates of 40 millimetres per hour possible, with precipitation to end early this evening.