STOCKING FOOD BANK SHELVES

Don Sauve, at left, and Diana Cattarello prepared to stock some drop-offs donated to the Haileybury Food Bank during the Speaker’s Community Food Drive. The volunteers welcomed donations of non-perishable food and cash during the October 2 initiative. Donations at a variety of locations around the area supported food banks serving Temagami, Temiskaming Shores, Englehart and the Cobalt, Coleman and Latchford area. Donations can also be dropped off at local grocery stores and, until October 14, at the Speaker’s office at 18 Wellington Street in New Liskeard. For pick-up, call, 705-647-6791 ext. 224. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)