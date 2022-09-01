Staying clear, staying safe

DISTRICT – As the last long weekend of summer approaches, Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is urging people to take care.

In a news release, OPG urges the public to “stay clear, stay safe.”

It reminds the public that the dangers around hydroelectric stations and dams are real.

If you choose to swim, boat or fish near a hydroelectric station or dam, “your life is on the line,” it said in a news release.

“Calm riverbeds below dams may look inviting but they can quickly change into rapidly flowing waterways with dangerous currents.”

For more information about water safety, see www.opg.com/watersafety.