Stay back from shorelines

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff/Special) — Due to high run-off and water levels, the City of Temiskaming Shores has issued a warning for those approaching shorelines of Lake Temiskaming and its tributaries.

“Warm weather, rain and snow melt have resulted in high run-off and water levels along Lake Temiskaming and its tributaries including the Wabi River and Pete’s Dam,” the city states.

“Due to the instability of ice along the shoreline, elevated water levels and cold water temperatures, people are reminded to stay well away from these areas and keep children and pets well back,” the city stated.