Canada Post has honoured the country’s emergency responders with a series of stamps. At the New Liskeard post office, the Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police received a special thank-you and a framed print of the stamp recognizing police services. From left, Constable Marc Plante and Acting Staff Sergeant Carrie Morgan accepted the print from Canada Post’s Beth Pelchat and Josée Dupuis. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)