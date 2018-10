A service celebrating the life of St. Paul’s Presbyterian was held October 21 as the church building was decommissioned. Congregations from St. Paul’s and the former Emmanuel United have amalgamated to form St. Paul’s Emmanuel Christian Church. Taking part in the service October 21 were, from left, Jim McLaren, Jake Armstrong, Colleen Walker, Rev. Elaine Lush, Bettyanne Thib-Jelly, Marjorie Hayes and, at the piano, Norma Green. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)