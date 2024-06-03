Spring Pulse Poetry Festival June 5 to 8

COBALT (Staff) – Once again, David Brydges of Cobalt has organized and is presenting the Spring Pulse Poetry Festival in Cobalt this June 5 to June 8.

Poets will be visiting St. Patrick School in Cobalt on Wednesday, June 5

On Thursday, June 6 there will be school workshops lead by poet Kate Marshal Fisherty at the Classic Theatre’s Mezzanine Gallery.

There will be a free writing workshop lead by Fisherty Friday, June 7 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Classic Theatre’s Mezzanine Gallery.

That evening at 7 p.m. at the Golden Age Club in Cobalt, the Drummond Hour will take place and the Dr. William Henry Drummond Poetry Contest Awards will be announced along with the Jim Sargent Elementary School Poetry Contest Awards.

A special invitation is being made to remember former Cobalt residents and strong supporters and contributors to the Spring Pulse Poetry Festival – Vivian Hylands and Ann Margetson. The event will be held at St. James Anglican Church in Cobalt from noon to 1 p.m. where there will be a free lunch followed by a remembrance event.

Following that, there will be a poetry parade led by the Haileybury Pipe to the Dr. Pollard Poetry Park at 18 Grandview in Cobalt. There will be an unveiling of monuments for Hylands, Margetson and the White Dog of Cobalt. An open mic will follow.

That evening from 8 p.m. there will be a Salon des Artists Salon of Artists at the Classic Theatre Mezzanine Gallery at which time there will be multi-media performances by painter/poet Laura Landers, painter/poet Jerry Jordison, and Fisherty, a spoken word performer who will be accompanied by Ottawa musicians Anne Hurley and Jim Videto.