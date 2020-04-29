Spreading the love

It was a beautiful, sunny day to raise spirits as the Earlton Recreation Committee, in partnership with the Earlton Fire Department, held a Social Distancing Drive on the afternoon of Saturday, April 25. They invited Earlton residents to stand outside their homes and enjoy music and floats, while respecting social distancing measures due to COVID-19. From the left are dairy famers from the same family who decorated a float for the event – Aline Villemure, her 15-month-old son Simon Leveille and her daughter Melissa Leveille. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)