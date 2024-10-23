Sports digest

Looking for something sporty to do this week?

NEW LISKEARD CUBS

The New Liskeard Cubs of the Great North U18 Triple A League host the Kapuskasing Flyers on Friday, October 25, at the Don Shepherdson Memorial Arena.

NEW LISKEARD LIONS

The U18 A New Liskeard Lions play October 25-27 in South Porcupine for a tournament. Their next home games are Saturday, November 2, against the Sudbury Wolves at 12:40 and 6:30 p.m. at The Shep.

GET ACTIVE

The Get Active in Temiskaming run/walk series is back Sunday, October 27. The Halloween-themed event features one-, two-, five- and 10-kilometre distances starting at the Pool and Fitness Centre at 9 a.m. Awards presented for best costumes and there will be fun treats for the kids.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

The Girls high school basketball season continues Monday, October 28, as Ecole secondaire catholique Ste-Marie will host the Junior Girls South North Eastern Ontario Athletic Association (SNEOAA) tournament. Senior Girls SNEOAA is Tuesday, Oct. 29, at a school yet to be determined.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Boys high school volleyball has a tournament scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 30, at TDSS featuring Senior teams.

HAILEYBURY CURLING

The Haileybury Curing Club now has registration open at www.haileyburycurlingclub.ca or through the link on their Facebook page. Open House sessions with a chance to throw a few stones will be Wednesday, October 30, and Friday, November 1.

TNSC CLEANUP

The Temiskaming Nordic Ski Club (TNSC) will host a Chalet Cleanup day on Saturday, November 9, to prepare the chalet for the upcoming ski season.

SKI SWAP

The TNSC hosts its annual ski swap on Saturday, November 23. If you are looking for gently used equipment or have some to sell, put this date on your calendar. A small commission of all sales at this event goes to Temiskaming Nordic.

LEGION CARDS

The Haileybury Royal Canadian Legion Branch 54 is home to two card nights. Crib is Sundays at 1 p.m. and partners are needed. Euchre is Mondays at 1 p.m., no partner needed. Everyone is welcome at both. Call 705-647-6684 for more information.

SUNDAY WOMEN’S HOCKEY

The Temiskaming Shores Women’s Hockey League will be on the ice Sundays at 6:30 p.m. at the Shelley Herbert-Shea Memorial Arena in Haileybury. All skill levels welcome. Contact Renee for more information at 705-648-4602.

HUDSON EUCHRE

Bid euchre at the Hudson Hall is now at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesdays, all are welcome.

NORTHDALE EUCHRE

Bid euchre is played every Saturday at Northdale Manor in New Liskeard at 1 p.m. Use the parking lot entrance to attend.

HANDS AND FOOT

The card game Hands and Foot is played every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion in Haileybury. Everyone is welcome.

DUPLICATE BRIDGE

The local Duplicate Bridge Club meets in the Lions Den behind the Lawrence “Bun” Eckensviller Community Hall in New Liskeard Thursdays at 7 p.m. Partners are available, call 705-647-7198 for more information.

HAILEYBURY GOLF CLUB

Fall golf continues at the Haileybury Golf Club, but power carts are not available. The annual general meeting is scheduled for Sunday, November 10, at 1 p.m. in the clubhouse. Members are invited to attend. To be discussed: financials for 2024, a budget for 2025, election of officers for 2025 and setting membership rates for 2025. Agenda items should be sent in writing to Kelly Howard at kellyhoward5611@gmail.com by October 20. Nomination forms for the board of directors is available on the website at www.haileyburygolfclub.com.