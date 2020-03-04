SPLASHY DONATION

As a new splash park in New Liskeard inches closer to reality, the Temiskaming Shores and Area Rotary Club recently made its third $10,000 donation to the project. The club has pledged $100,000 for the new recreational venue over ten years. Overall fundraising for the $522,000 splash park is now less than $46,000 short of its goal. On February 4, Rotary president Einas Makki, at right, turned the club’s latest instalment over to Temiskaming Shores Mayor Carman Kidd. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)