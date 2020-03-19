Environment Canada issued the following special weather statement for the Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming Shores and Temagami area at 5:15 a.m. Thursday morning:

Rain tonight changing to snow Friday.

Rain, heavy at times, will begin this evening with amounts in the 15 to 25 mm range possible.



Overnight into Friday morning, the passage of a strong cold front will cause temperatures to rapidly fall, transitioning rain to snow. The snow will taper off by Friday evening, with total snowfall amounts up to 10 cm expected by the time the snow comes to an end.