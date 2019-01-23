Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Temagami through Kirkland Lake:

Periods of heavy snow continue tonight (Wednesday).

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are likely by the time the low moves out of the region overnight tonight. The risk of freezing rain is also possible this evening from Manitoulin Island to the Greater Sudbury area then to North Bay as temperatures rise close to the freezing mark.

Poor winter driving conditions from low visibility in snow and accumulating snow on untreated roads are expected. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination.