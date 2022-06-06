Special Weather alert for Temiskaming

DISTRICT — A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for the Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Temiskaming Shores and Temagami regions.

A low pressure system is tracking across the northeast region today through Tuesday.

It is expected to bring significant rainfall today through Tuesday afternoon, with upwards of 20 to 50 millimetres expected by Tuesday afternoon.

For concern over flooding contact the local Conversation Authority in your area or the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry office.