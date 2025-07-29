Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for the area stretching from Temiskaming Shores to Temagami.

“Smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility. Smoke from forest fires over the Prairies will move into the areas this afternoon into this evening.

“Locally poor air quality may persist through Wednesday for some areas.

“As smoke levels increase, health risks increase. Limit time outdoors. Consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events.

“You may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough. More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough.”

It advised people who are more likely to be impacted by outdoor air pollution – including those 65 and older, pregnant people, infants and young children, people with an existing illness or chronic health condition, and people who work outdoors – to reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms.

When indoors, keep windows and doors closed as much as possible. When there is an extreme heat event occurring with poor air quality, prioritize keeping cool.