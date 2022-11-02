Something for everyone at Holy Cross

HAILEYBURY (Staff) – The Paroisse Saint Croix in Haileybury will be the site of the annual bazaar and yard sale Saturday, November 5. There will be many activities throughout the day.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. in the morning and closing again at 9 p.m. in the evening.

There will be something for everyone throughout the day, including a penny sale, a back sale, knitting, a giant yard sale, raffles, a Bingo game at 1 p.m. and another at 7:15 p.m.

Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. and supper will be at 5 p.m.

Mass will be held in the church at 6:30 p.m.