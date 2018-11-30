Snow’s coming

Environment Canada has issued the following special weather statement for the Kirkland Lake, Englehart, New Liskeard and Temagami areas:

Snow beginning late Saturday night.

Snow is expected to move into Northeastern Ontario after midnight Saturday night. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible by Sunday evening. The snow is expected to taper off Sunday evening.

Drivers should be prepared for winter driving conditions developing late Saturday night and continuing Sunday.

This wintry weather is associated with a Colorado low that will track through Southern Ontario this weekend.