Snowfall warning for area

DISTRICT (Special) – Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the area.

There will be a significant snowfall tonight and into Monday morning, the warning states.

“Snow is expected to develop over the area this evening (Sunday, December 27) as a low pressure system approaches. Snow will be heavy at times tonight into Monday morning before gradually tapering to scattered flurries Monday afternoon.

“Total snowfall amounts are expected to be 10 to 15 centimetres range, however it is possible a few locations could receive near 20 centimeters.

“Travel is expected to be difficult Sunday evening into Monday morning,” the warning states.