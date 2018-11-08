Snowfall warning

Environment Canada issued the following special weather statement at 10:29 a.m. today (Thursday) warning of “significant snowfall” across Temiskaming:

“Significant snowfall is possible late Friday into Saturday.

Snow is expected to begin Friday afternoon and persist into Saturday. Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres are possible by Saturday morning.

Light snow will continue for most of Saturday before coming to an end later Saturday afternoon or Saturday evening.

This snow is the result of a low pressure system that will track over the area Friday night.

At this time, there is some uncertainty in the exact track of this system and associated snowfall totals. Snowfall warnings may be required as this event draws closer.”