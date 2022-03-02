From Environment Canada March 2:
Snow squall watch in effect for:
- Temiskaming Shores – Temagami
Brief, intense snowfall is expected to develop. Under the snow squall, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow.
Hazard:
A burst of heavy snow, reducing visibilities.
Snow accumulations up to 5 cm in just a short period of time.
When:
Between 2:00pm EST and 8:00pm EST.
Discussion:
An enhanced band of heavy snow may develop along a cold front moving through the area today.
Impacts:
Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.
Snow Squall watch was last modified: March 2nd, 2022 by