DISTRICT — Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for North Eastern Ontario, including the Temiskaming region.

The snow fall is expected to begin tonight, Tuesday, December 3 and continue through to Wednesday evening, with the heaviest snowfall expected tonight.

Snowfall accumulations are expected upwards of 30 centimetres.

The snow is expected to be heavy with plenty of moisture and power outages are possible due to the weight of the snow.

Poor visibility at times with heavy snowfall is expected as well during the snow storm.

Environment Canada says snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary from clear skies to heavy snow within a few kilometres.

Road closures may be possible as well.

If people must travel, make sure to let others know where and when you are going and keep an emergency kit in the car with food, water, a first aid kit and flashlight.