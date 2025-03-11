Slippery conditions forecast

Environment Canada issued a flash freeze warning for the Temiskaming Shores and Temagami area shortly after 9 a.m. today (Tuesday):

“Temperatures are forecast to fall rapidly. Ponding water, slush, and any falling precipitation will freeze as the temperature drops. A dramatic drop in temperatures is expected this morning with the passage of a sharp cold front. Temperatures will fall from above zero degrees Celsius to well below in a few hours.

“This may have an impact on the morning commute. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”