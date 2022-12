The 100 Women Who Care Temiskaming Shores and More presented members of the Tri-Town Ski and Snowboard Village with a donation of $13,250, funds raised from their last meeting on November 30. From the left are Village members Jody Currie, Natasha Dittmann, Jon Maga, Lorna Desmarais, 100 Women member Norma Hughes, Village member Mary Birtch, 100 Women member Tarra Corneil, Village member Shelley Harrison, 100 Women committee chair Laurie Wilson and committee members Lois Forget and Lois Weston Bernstein. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)