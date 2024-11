Six students from the communities served by Blanche River Health (BRH) are now starting medical studies at Northern Ontario School of Medicine University. They recently met with BRH physician recruiter Jennifer Fox. Pictured above are, from left, Fox and students Daphnie Desilets, Ella Fox, Darren Szack, Isabella Honeyborne, Abigail Honeyborne and Gracie Hammell. (Supplied Photo)