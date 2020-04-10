SIU investigating after man fatally shot by police in New Liskeard

MISSISSAUGA – The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal police-involved shooting of a man in Temiskaming Shores.
The incident is reported to have occurred after police responded to a Lakeshore Road North residence in New Liskeard at around 9 p.m. April 9.
The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. It’s also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.
