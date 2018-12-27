Significant storm expected

Special weather statement in effect for:

New Liskeard – Temagami

Significant winter storm expected tonight into Friday night.

A Colorado low that is tracking towards Ontario will bring a mixed bag of weather to Northeastern Ontario this afternoon into Friday. Regions from Sault Ste. Marie to North Bay may see 5 to 10 centimetres of snow and ice pellet accumulation before precipitation changes to rain overnight or early Friday morning. There is also a risk of a few hours of freezing rain during the transition from snow to rain. Precipitation should change back to snow Friday afternoon as much colder air moves in.

Travel may become hazardous from tonight into early Saturday morning.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.