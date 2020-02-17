Significant snowfall expected

DISTRICT (Staff/Special) — A special weather statement calling for significant snow has been issued by Environment Canada for the Temiskaming district.

The weather statement takes in Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Temiskaming Shores and Temagami.

Environment Canada states that a low pressure area is emerging from Texas and is tracking towards the Great Lakes through the day Monday, February 17. The snow is expected to arrive in the Chapleau area in the evening and then spread east to the remaining regions near midnight. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres are expected to accumulate by the time the snow moves out of the area Tuesday evening, February 18.

Poor winter driving conditions are expected.

Winds up to 15 kilometres an hour are expected through the night with a lwo of -13 Celsius. The wind chill will be minus -18 this evening.