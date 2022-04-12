Significant rainfall expected

DISTRICT (Staff/Special) – Environment Canada has issues a special weather statement for the region including Temiskaming Shores and area including Englehart, Temagami, and Elk Lake.

Significant rainfall is expected for Wednesday and Thursday.

“Periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected to bring rainfall to the region beginning on Wednesday and continuing through Thursday,” Environment Canada states. “Precipitation may begin as snow or freezing rain Wednesday morning before becoming all rain late in the day. The rain is expected to become steady Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

“Total rainfall amounts could range between 30 and 50 mm by Thursday evening, particularly for areas that experience thunderstorms.

“For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.”

Environment Canada also invites people to report severe weather by sending an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.