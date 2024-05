Kristen Siermachesky, third from the left in the front row, celebrates Team Canada’s win in the women’s eight coxed rowing meet in Lucerne, Switzerland, on May 26. The other members of the crew are Abby Dent, Kristina Walker, Sydney Payne, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Maya Meschkuleit, Caileigh Filmer, Jessica Sevick, and coxswain Kristen Kit. (Photo courtesy Rowing Canada)