Looking for some family fun on Family Day weekend? Bear Island is the place to be Friday and Saturday for the Laura McKenzie Learning Centre Winter Carnival, with activities indoors and outside. The new Temagami First Nation offices will be festival headquarters. On Saturday night, the action shifts to the Temagami arena for a dance. And on Sunday, a full range of contests will be offered. For further information, see the ad in this week’s Speaker.
Shivering…for fun was last modified: February 12th, 2020 by