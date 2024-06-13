Severe thunderstorms expected Thursday, with tornado watch

DISTRICT (Staff) – A tornado watch has been issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada Thursday, June 13, updated at 3:36 p.m. and active until 10:59 p.m..

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes. Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are also possible,” it states.

“Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and continue into the evening. This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

‘Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.”