Severe thunderstorm watch in effect May 20 for:

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Hazards:

Scattered wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h

Scattered nickel to toonie size hail

Heavy rainfall with local amounts up to 50 mm

Timing:

This afternoon into early this evening

Discussion:

Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon with increasing potential for strong wind gusts and hail as the day progresses.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.