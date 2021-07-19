Severe thunderstorm warning

As of 3:28 p.m. today (Monday, July 19) Environment Canada meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.

This severe thunderstorm is located near of Lady Evelyn Lake, moving southeast at 50 km/h.

Hazard: Up to 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail.

Locations impacted include:

W.J.B. Greenwood Provincial Park, Finlayson Point Provincial Park and Temagami.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Locally heavy rain is also possible.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.