Severe thunderstorm warning from EC

From Environment Canada on September 5:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for: Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

At 2:03 PM EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts. Local utility outages are likely. Damage to roofs, fences, soft shelters or trees is likely. Take immediate cover if a thunderstorm approaches. If outside, protect yourself from flying debris and hail. Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are expected to produce damaging hail, wind or rain. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on X using #ONStorm. For more information: ontario.ca/page/be-prepared-emergency.